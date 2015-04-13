MOSCOW, April 13 Wildfires in the Russian region
of Khakassia in southern Siberia have killed 15 people and
caused damage worth at least $96 million, the region's leader
said on Monday.
In a video link with Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov
broadcast on television, Viktor Zimin, head of the Khakassia
Republic's government, said 78 people had also been taken to
hospital during several days of fires raging through grasslands
in dry and windy weather.
A primary school, other public infrastructure and private
homes have been damaged or destroyed and some cattle have been
killed, he said, adding that the initial cost of damages was at
least five billion roubles ($96 million).
Wildfires in Russia often start when locals set grass on
fire on rolling fields to clean them up after the winter, a
widespread practice criticised by environmentalists as well as
state officials.
Wildfires in the hot summer of 2010 caused dozens of deaths
in Russia. Some scientists and environmentalists suggest the
number of indirect deaths casued by the heat wave and wildfires
of five years ago may have been much higher.
($1 = 52.0900 roubles)
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)