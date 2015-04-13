(Updates with rising number of casualties)
MOSCOW, April 13 Wildfires in the Russian region
of Khakassia in southern Siberia have killed 23 people, the
Investigative Committee, a state body that reports directly to
President Vladimir Putin, said on Monday.
The region's leader, Viktor Zimin, put the initial cost of
the damage caused by the wildfires at around $96 million.
A local healthcare ministry official said more than 900
people had asked for medical help and about 100 had been taken
to hospital, TASS news agency reported, as fires raged across
grasslands in dry and windy weather over several days.
A primary school, other public infrastructure and private
homes have been damaged or destroyed and some cattle have been
killed, Zimin said.
Wildfires in Russia often start when locals set grass on
fire on rolling fields to clean them up after the winter, a
widespread practice criticised by environmentalists as well as
state officials.
Wildfires in the hot summer of 2010 caused dozens of deaths
in Russia. Some scientists and environmentalists suggest the
number of indirect deaths caused by the heat wave and wildfires
of five years ago may have been much higher.
($1 = 52.0900 roubles)
