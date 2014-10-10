MOSCOW Oct 10 Russian fish firm Russkoe More
could pay its first dividend since listing as it
benefits from Russia's ban on Western fish imports, Dmitry
Dangauer, its chief executive, told Reuters.
The firm, whose name translates as Russian Sea, was listed
in Moscow in 2010 and has a free-float of 14 percent. Moscow
banned most Western food imports, worth $9 billion a year, in
early August in response to the United States and European
Union's sanctions over Russia's role in Ukraine.
"The whole group should show better results," Dangauer said.
"I do not exclude that we'll pay dividends for this year."
Russian Sea says its distribution business was hit as it was
not able to import Norwegian salmon anymore, but it hopes to
compensate the losses with its own aquaculture which it wants
eventually to be its main source of income.
Its distribution arm, the largest in Russia, had annual
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of about 500 million roubles ($12.5 million) from
supplies of 170,000 tonnes of fish before the ban.
The firm's aim for its aquaculture business, which began in
2012 and is expected to show the first profit this year, is to
reach an annual EBITDA of 2 billion roubles by 2018.
The output from its own aquaculture is expected to rise to
10,000 tonnes of fish in 2015 from 4,000 tonnes in 2014. By 2018
the company targets output of 25,000 tonnes.
Shares in the fish firm jumped as much as 70 percent in the
days after the ban but later fell back leaving them 3 percent
higher since the start of the year.
Oil-to-banking tycoon Gennady Timchenko, a friend of
President Vladimir Putin, bought a 30 percent stake in the firm
in 2011, betting on rising demand for salmon. After Washington
first imposed sanctions in March, Timchenko sold his stake to
son-in-law Gleb Frank.
To support its distribution business after the Kremlin's
ban, the firm has increased imports from the Faroe Islands and
Chile, which are not subject to sanctions, the CEO added.
According to his estimate, the Faroes are able to supply
between 25,000 and 30,000 tonnes of chilled salmon to Russia per
year and these supplies are the only alternative for banned
Norwegian supplies of this product.
"If you compare it with Russia's consumption, which stood at
130,000 tonnes (of chilled salmon) last year, you will
understand that it's not enough and that it gives prospects for
our own aquaculture in terms of demand."
Chile is able to supply only frozen fish to Russia,
amounting to up to 100,000 tonnes per year, he added.
