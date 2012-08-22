* Fresh flood hits province where 171 died last month
* Authorities evacuate 1,500 people
* Putin urges officials to assist those affected
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Aug 22 Floods killed four people and
prompted the evacuation of 1,500 others on Wednesday in the
southern Russian province of Krasnodar, where a flash flood last
month killed 171 people, police said.
Heavy rain overnight caused a river to burst its banks,
flooding 600 homes in the town of Novomikhailovsky and causing
power outages in a neighbouring town, the Emergency Situations
Ministry said.
President Vladimir Putin, accused in the past of reacting
too slowly to disasters, urged emergency officials to take all
necessary measures to assist those affected.
The Interior Ministry said four bodies of flood victims had
been found, but did not specify where or how they had died, and
said 1,500 people had been evacuated.
Krasnodar governor Alexander Tkachev said in a statement on
the regional administration's website that the evacuation was
timely and that an emergency warning system worked effectively.
Authorities were criticised over a lack of preparedness and
a slow response to the flash flood on July 7 which devastated
the town of Krymsk. Several officials were sacked and detained
after the disaster.
Residents of the mountain town of 57,000 were caught by
surprise when water poured into their homes and had little time
to flee to safety.
Putin, in power since 2000 and back in the presidency since
May after four years as prime minister, has visited the area
three times since the July flooding, reassuring residents they
would receive new or repaired homes.
He accused local officials of negligence after Russia's top
investigator said only 52 Krymsk residents received an official
warning about the imminent flooding.
Putin weathered the biggest protests to his 12-year rule
over the winter. Active opposition has mainly been confined to
big cities and the president is eager not to let it spill into
the regions, where he enjoys strong support.