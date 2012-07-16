* Experts call for better weather monitoring
* Say state investment needed to avert future disasters
* Moscow blames local authorities of mishandling flood
MOSCOW, July 16 Russia's government faces
growing pressure to install a new emergency warning system and
improve weather forecasting after survivors complained that
little was done to prevent scores of people being killed in
floods in the south of the country.
Survivors said no flood warning had been issued before a
huge wave through Krymsk, the worst-hit town in the Krasnodar
region near the Black Sea, early on July 7. The death toll in
the region was 171 and many homes were destroyed.
"In fact, we should start from scratch a new system of
collecting information and data which is not based on outdated
methods and systems," Igor Chistyakov, a hydraulics professor,
told reporters. "We must make sure the local authorities have
all the data and can really act on the basis of them."
The Russian government has accused district officials of
making mistakes in their handling of the region's worst flooding
for decades, including failing to warn people properly.
The accusations have helped prevent blame being aimed at
President Vladimir Putin, who toured the flood zone hours after
disaster struck and again on
Sunday.
Chistyakov called for more investment in modern weather
tracking, establishment of a road monitoring system and a review
of the country's safety procedures, among other steps.
"No matter how many local leaders we dismiss, the warning
system and then the rescue operation mechanisms remain the same.
We need a systemic approach at a country-wide level," he said,
adding that the revamp would still less than the several billion
roubles earmarked to support the region now.
In Krymsk, a town of 57,000, many people were caught
unawares by water pouring into their homes in the middle of the
night. Witnesses said the elderly had little chance of
surviving.
"The systemic problem we have is that meteorology alerts are
being ignored. And that is happening at a time when we are
clearly observing a rise in dangerous weather phenomenon, their
frequency and intensity - in Russia and around the world," said
Alexey Kokorin of the conservation organisation WWF.
"Flood warnings were issued by (Russia's hydrometeorology
and environment monitoring agency) Rosgidromet several hours
beforehand, but no action was taken from there."
Such problems follow years of underfunding in infrastructure
in Russia which has often been blamed for man-made disasters and
the failure to prevent deaths in natural catastrophes.
BLAME GAME
Russia's emergencies minister has dismissed accusations of
any wrongdoing at the state level. He says an investigation will
find out who exactly was to blame on the ground.
"We too are worried and we will make sure to find out what
happened," said the minister, Vladimir Puchkov.
He said nearly 35,000 people had suffered losses from the
floods - of which nearly 30,000 lost all of their basic goods,
while a further 5,500 saw a part of their belongings swept away.
Some 3,000 people were injured and over 800 cars damaged,
Puchkov said, adding the state budget compensations will range
from 100,000 to 1 million roubles for each person that suffered.
In Krymsk itself, many people are pessimistic about their
chances of getting the money to cover all their losses, as well
as outraged and devastated by the lack of proper warnings.
Some have suggested the nearby Neberdzhayevskoe reservoir
had its gates opened deliberately to avert risk to a more
populous town of Gelendzhik.
"The reservoir has nothing to do with this," Puchkov said
last week. "In fact, the reservoir has even helped mitigate the
damage."
A lawmaker from the parliamentary opposition party Just
Russia, however, said no private investor would be able to
maintain expensive water management systems because they did not
guarantee quick financial returns.
"This is what you get from privatising water management
systems, drainage, hydroenergy and so on. This in fact
guarantees more such tragedies. I'm worried when I hear the
government wants to pursue this policy further," said Ivan
Grachev, who heads the lower house of parliament's energy
commission.
($1 = 32.7935 Russian roubles)
