LONDON, May 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The leader of
Russia's southern region of Chechnya has urged men to lock up
their wives and ban them from using WhatsApp after outrage over
the forced marriage of a 17-year-old girl spread on the
messaging service.
Married Chechen police chief Nazhud Guchigov, 47, wed Kheda
Goylabiyeva last Saturday after threatening to kidnap the
teenager and warning her family of reprisals if they did not
agree to the marriage, according to the Russian newspaper Novaya
Gazeta.
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, who had earlier backed the
marriage in apparent violation of Russian laws against polygamy,
used an interview with a local broadcaster to condemn discussion
of the wedding on WhatsApp.
"Lock them in, do not let them go out, then they will not
post anything," Kadyrov was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"The family honour is the most important thing. Men, do take
your women out of WhatsApp."
The Chechen leader said in an Instagram post last week that
the girl's parents had agreed to the marriage, and criticised
Russian media coverage of "this fuss ordered by some liberals".
Polygamy is illegal in Russia, though it is permitted under
Islamic law if both the first wife and any future brides
consent, and their husband treats them equally.
Kadyrov is loyal to Russian President Vladimir Putin but
enjoys a large degree of autonomy in running the mainly Muslim
region, having put down an anti-Moscow insurgency that had given
rise to two wars in Chechnya after the collapse of the Soviet
Union in 1991.
Russia's child rights ombudsman Pavel Astakhov provoked
outrage last week by supporting the right of older men to marry
teenage brides, telling a local radio station that some women
were "shrivelled" by the age of 27.
He later apologised for his comments in an Instagram post in
which he said that women of any age were "wonderful and
delightful", accompanying his post with a picture of the Virgin
Mary holding the baby Jesus.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert; Editing by Tim Pearce)