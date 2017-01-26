MOSCOW Jan 26 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it did not expect market players to speculate on the rouble in response to the finance ministry's decision to start buying forex next month, Interfax news agency reported.

"There are no pre-requisites for the creation of a speculative mood among market players," the agency quoted the central bank as saying.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)