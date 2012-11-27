BRIEF-MLB-2520 Airline raises $22 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $22 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $33.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIDpKv)
PARIS Nov 27 Russia has no plans to switch its euro-denominated foreign exchange reserves into other currencies, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday during a visit to Paris.
"We have no intention of reallocating them ... Despite the problems (in the euro zone ) we think it will get better," Medvedev told a news conference.
Russia has signalled in the past that it could be willing to diversify its forex reserves by adding other currencies such as the Australian dollar.
* Files to say it has raised $22 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $33.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIDpKv)
NEW YORK, June 2 Goldman Sachs economists said on Friday they now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a plan to shrink its $4.5 trillion balance sheet at its September policy meeting, earlier than their prior view for such a move in December.