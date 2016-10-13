MOSCOW Oct 13 Russian equity capital market
deals may expand by roughly one quarter to $2.5 billion next
year as investor appetite picks up despite Western sanctions and
a sluggish economic recovery, investment bank VTB Capital
predicts.
The volume of Russian share placements collapsed in 2014 as
the Ukraine conflict escalated, leading some banks to retrench
from Russia as asset prices plunged and sanctions made it harder
to do business.
Equity capital market (ECM) activity has been slow to
recover, but a stabilisation of economic conditions this year
and government plans to privatise stakes in several large state
firms has raised hopes for a market turnaround.
"Already this year, if we're talking about the deals that
have gone through including the Alrosa privatisation, we have
more than $2 billion. And last year it was $1.8 billion," Dmitry
Bolyasnikov, executive director for ECM at VTB Capital, told
Reuters.
VTB Capital is part of VTB Group, Russia's
second-largest bank. VTB Group is under Western sanctions over
Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis that restrict its access to
international capital.
Bolyasnikov said the roughly $2.5 billion of initial and
secondary public offerings by Russian companies that he expects
next year includes privatisation deals as well as five to seven
companies which are looking at potential listings in Moscow.
His optimism contrasts with more sober comments by Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov, who said on Wednesday that Russia did
not have ambitious privatisation plans for 2017.
"Investors are becoming more interested in issuers
generating stable dividend flows, rather than companies
promising fast growth," Bolyasnikov said.
Russian firms looking at placing shares include oil firm
Russneft, while AFK Sistema retains plans for an IPO
of its children's goods retailer Detsky Mir.
Among privatisation deals which could involve selling shares
on an exchange there are plans to sell stakes in shipping
company Sovcomflot and VTB.
The sale of a 10.9 percent stake in diamond company Alrosa
was the only privatisation deal this year that
involved placing shares publicly, as opposed to the direct sale
of a controlling stake in Bashneft to rival oil
producer Rosneft.
(Reporting by Olga Popova and Alexander Winning; Editing by
Andrey Ostroukh/Keith Weir)