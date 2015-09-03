By Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 Russia needs to
create its own Asia-Pacific hub to store, process and trade
seafood and fish, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said on
Thursday, the latest plan to protect domestic producers.
Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest
since the Cold War after sanctions were imposed on Moscow for
its role in the Ukraine crisis. Russia retaliated by banning
most Western food imports and turning instead to Asia, where
President Vladimir Putin is visiting Beijing on Thursday to
attend a military parade.
"Fish are our hard-currency export, our grain, oil and gas,
our national heritage," Tkachev told the Eastern Economic Forum
in Vladivostok, the first event of its kind in Russia's Far
East.
Putin has made localisation across the Russian economy a
priority. Inflation rose to 15.6 percent in July, year-on-year,
on the sanctions, the food ban and a weak rouble.
Tkachev said that a fish hub in Vladivostok should store,
refine and trade fish and seafood and become a source of growth
for the economy.
"We are the fish country... We are unlikely to become
leaders but we should be at least serious, second (biggest)
players in the Asia-Pacific region," he told reporters.
The Tsukiji Market in Tokyo, in operation since 1935, is the
world's biggest wholesale fish and seafood market, famous for
its tuna auctions.
Tkachev estimated the cost of creating the fish hub at
between 20 and 40 billion roubles ($300-$600 million). "Given
the crisis, of course, this is big money, hard to find, but I
think this is our priority," he said.
The waters off Vladivostok, which Soviet leader Nikita
Khrushchev was inspired to develop by a 1959 visit to San
Francisco, have scallops, calamari, octopus among other seafood
and fish.
Still, shops are empty of most fresh seafood, which can be
found only at isolated markets. A kilo of scallops would total
around 1,800 roubles ($27).
"This is a bit too high for a regular dinner, even for the
middle class," said Alexander, a taxi driver who has his own
boat and goes fishing once a week.
"Auctions, when fishermen can just sell their catch from the
boat, would help both demand and price."($1 = 66.5 roubles)
