ST PETERSBURG, Russia Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller and India's Energy Minister Dharmendra Pradhan discussed on Thursday liquefied natural gas supplies to India's GAIL company, Gazprom said in a statement.

The supplies were discussed in the context of an existing contract between Gazprom and GAIL, Gazprom said in the statement.

