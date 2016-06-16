Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller and India's Energy Minister Dharmendra Pradhan discussed on Thursday liquefied natural gas supplies to India's GAIL company, Gazprom said in a statement.
The supplies were discussed in the context of an existing contract between Gazprom and GAIL, Gazprom said in the statement.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
NEW DELHI The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the homes of former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son on Tuesday, in a probe into suspected criminal misconduct related to approvals of investment deals.