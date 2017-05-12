Punjab to forgive over $1.5 billion in farm debts
NEW DELHI Punjab will waive more than $1.5 billion in loans to farmers, becoming the third state to do so in response to growing rural distress caused by food oversupply and weak prices.
MOSCOW Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern will attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum to be held on June 1-3, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
NEW DELHI Punjab will waive more than $1.5 billion in loans to farmers, becoming the third state to do so in response to growing rural distress caused by food oversupply and weak prices.
Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd.