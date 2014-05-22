* Putin says ready for business with other countries
ST PETERSBURG, May 22 President Vladimir Putin
tried on Thursday to warm up relations with foreign investors
chilled by the crisis in Ukraine, but many senior executives
snubbed him by boycotting a conference billed as Russia's answer
to Davos.
The St Petersburg International Economic Forum has for years
drawn global business leaders to the elegant former imperial
capital on the shores of the Baltic Sea, and deals worth
billions of dollars have been signed at it.
But not this year. Many chief executives have stayed away
under pressure from the U.S. government, which said attendance
would be "inappropriate" after Russia's annexation of Crimea and
the imposition of U.S. and European Union sanctions on Moscow.
Putin is not due to show up until Friday, when he delivers
the keynote speech. But he sent a telegram to delegates with two
messages: Russia wants to do business with the West but it will
not do so at any price - it must be treated as an equal partner.
"Russia is ready to broaden multi-faceted contacts with all
partners on the basis of true equality and respect for one
another's interests," he wrote as he made his way back from
China after signing a landmark gas supply deal.
At the forum, Putin is likely to hold up the 30-year supply
deal with Beijing as a sign to the West that it cannot isolate
Russia globally because it has powerful allies in Asia.
But with Russia's economy tilting into recession and capital
flight accelerating, an exodus by foreign investors would be a
painful blow for Putin.
Although U.S. and European sanctions have so far targeted
only a few dozen individuals and small firms, the overall chill
and the threat of broader measures in future are having real
economic consequences, Russian officials say.
"We sense and understand that the informal character of the
pressure ... is all causing serious consequences for our
economy," First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov was quoted
as saying by RIA news agency.
GROWING DANGERS
After a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine in
February, Putin triggered the biggest confrontation with the
West since the Cold War by declaring the right to send troops.
Russia seized and annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in
March and has since then massed tens of thousands of troops on
the frontier. Kiev and its Western allies say Moscow is behind
an uprising in eastern Ukraine by armed separatists who have
declared independence and called for Russian military support.
Ukraine will hold a presidential election on Sunday, and
Washington and Brussels have threatened to impose much tougher
sanctions if Moscow interferes with the vote.
Moscow has signalled it may not recognise the legitimacy of
the next president but denies fomenting unrest in east Ukraine.
A new round of sanctions might hit the banking sector or the
energy industry, a potentially heavy blow because oil and gas
exports account for about 25 percent of Russia's gross domestic
product. Russia is the world's largest oil producer and second
largest producer of natural gas.
Sanctions are bad for business, and many Western firms have
lobbied against them, especially in Europe which does more than
10 times as much trade with Russia as the United States does.
"Total has always been very clear: we don't think sanctions
are improving anything," said Christophe de Margerie, CEO of
French oil company Total. Senior oil executives are
expected to meet Putin, as usual, on the sidelines of the forum.
Still, top executives of some Western companies are keen not
to be seen as too cosy to Russia at a time when their
governments are so strongly at odds with Moscow, especially
Americans explicitly warned away by the White House.
Executives who stayed away from St Petersburg include the
heads of Exxon Mobil, Citi, PepsiCo and
Goldman Sachs, although those companies sent other
representatives in their bosses' places.
The name of British Petroleum's boss, Bob Dudley,
disappeared from the list of speakers at the last minute. A BP
official denied he had ever planned to speak.
A confidential email sent to loyal and state-run media,
which was seen by Reuters, advised Russian news organisations to
play down the absence of foreign executives and highlight the
growing number of Asian businessmen attending.
"The Western world is no longer an absolute leader, which can
dictate its rules to everyone else. The epicentre of the global
economic activity is increasingly shifting towards
Asia-Pacific," the Kremlin email said.
