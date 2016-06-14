(Adds comment on expected deals by Italian pavilion organiser)
MOSCOW, June 14 Russian and Italian energy
companies will sign several deals on the sidelines of the St
Petersburg International Economic Forum later this week, Kremlin
aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.
He said "joint documents" will be signed between Rosneft
and Eni while an agreement on further
cooperation in the liquefied natural gas sector will be signed
by Novatek and Saipem.
He did not elaborate.
Antonio Fallico, president of the Conoscere Eurasia
association which organised the Italian pavilion at the forum,
has said previously that several significant contracts and
agreements between firms from the two countries worth "a few
billion euros" would be signed at the event.
Fallico is also the chairman of Banca Intesa, a Russian
subsidiary of Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo Group.
Other Italian attendees expected at the forum include Eni
CEO Claudio Descalzi and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, along with
executives from companies such as utility Enel,
defence group Leonardo-Finmeccanica, tyremaker Pirelli
and pasta maker Barilla, among others.
