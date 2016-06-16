(Adds details, context, quotes)
By Christian Lowe and Alessandra Galloni
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker defended his decision
to attend an economic forum in Russia on Thursday by saying it
was common sense to talk to Moscow despite lingering tensions
over the Ukraine crisis.
His presence at the annual gathering in St Petersburg, the
most high-profile event staged by the Kremlin to attract foreign
investment, is the latest signs of a thaw in EU-Russian
relations despite difficulties in implementing a peace deal in
Ukraine.
Juncker held out little prospect that sanctions against
Russia may be eased soon, however, a position likely to
disappoint many investors in Russia and Western businesses eager
to resume normal relations.
He said he was aware that some people might not approve of
his visiting Russia at a time when EU sanctions on Moscow remain
in place, but that he thought it was the right thing to do.
He said he was expecting "frank" talks with President
Vladimir Putin on a range of subjects. "We can have no illusions
about the problems weighing on our relationship today. They
exist. It would be pointless, even dangerous, to ignore them. We
must tackle them urgently," Juncker said.
UKRAINE THAW?
Juncker's visit follows other recent signs of a thaw in
relations over Ukraine, despite slow progress in carrying out a
peace deal between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists in the
country's east.
Earlier this week Russia and Ukraine conducted a second
prisoner swap, following the release in May of Nadiya Savchenko,
a Ukrainian pilot and national hero.
EU diplomats have said the 28-nation bloc is certain to
extend its sanctions against Russia when they come up for
renewal next week.
On Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said
that a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine was "barely holding" and
blamed Russia for continuing violations.
Nevertheless, some EU countries such as Italy and Greece
have long argued for sanctions against Russia to be softened.
Pressure to that end is also growing within other EU
countries, including among business interests eager to restore
normal business connections with Russia.
Last week the French Senate overwhelmingly backed a
non-binding resolution calling for a gradual and partial easing
of sanctions - a contrast with the official position of the EU
and leading Western governments, who say sanctions can only be
lifted once the Ukraine peace deal is fully implemented.
While emphasising the importance of dialogue with Russia,
Juncker appeared keen to avoid the impression that the EU had
forgiven Russia's actions in Ukraine.
He said Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and
the conflict in and around eastern Ukraine had put the EU
relationship with Russia to a severe test.
"Russia's actions have shaken the principles of European
security. Sovereignty, sovereign equality, the non-use of force,
and territorial integrity matter. They cannot be ignored."
Juncker also emphasised that the West was united on
sanctions. "The next step is clear: full implementation of the
Minsk agreements. This is the only way to lift the economic
sanctions."
(Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels;
Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Mark Heinrich)