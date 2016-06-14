MOSCOW, June 14 Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will talk about sanctions and energy projects when they meet in St Petersburg this week, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"The subject of sanctions will be raised, without doubt.. Probably Juncker will say something on that subject. Although we ourselves are not raising the subject of lifting of sanctions since it was not us that introduced them.... When they are ready do that we will welcome that, without doubt and will respond by lifting (our counter-sanctions)," Ushakov said.

"We expect there will be discussion about Nord Stream-2, the prospects for renewing our energy dialogue with the EU, that's natural," he told reporters.

Juncker will meet Putin on June 16 at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)