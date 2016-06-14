MOSCOW, June 14 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will talk
about sanctions and energy projects when they meet in St
Petersburg this week, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
"The subject of sanctions will be raised, without doubt..
Probably Juncker will say something on that subject. Although we
ourselves are not raising the subject of lifting of sanctions
since it was not us that introduced them.... When they are ready
do that we will welcome that, without doubt and will respond by
lifting (our counter-sanctions)," Ushakov said.
"We expect there will be discussion about Nord Stream-2, the
prospects for renewing our energy dialogue with the EU, that's
natural," he told reporters.
Juncker will meet Putin on June 16 at the St Petersburg
International Economic Forum.
