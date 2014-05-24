ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 24 The European Union
should consider the interests of European companies working in
Russia when deciding on whether to impose sanctions on Moscow
over its involvement in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin's top
economic aide said on Saturday.
"I hope very much that when making these decisions ... the
dependence and interests of European companies that are working
in Russia (will be considered)," Andrei Belousov told the St
Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"These are European companies, which are working here,
working for European markets for the most part, and which are
taking suitcases full of cash to Europe."
Belousov also said that Russia may take legal action if
sanctions were to restrict the country's foreign trade.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly,
editing by Jason Bush)