ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 Russia continues to liberalise business climate and its security services should bear personal responsibility for unjustified actions against businesses, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Putin also told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum that he would sack regional leaders who do not treat support for business as priority. (Reporting by Christian Lowe, Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)