* Says Assad could share power with a "healthy" opposition
* Wants countries to join forces against Islamic State
* Question over Assad's future main point of contention
(Adds comments on migration crisis)
By Denis Dyomkin
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 4 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad is ready to hold snap parliamentary elections and could
share power with a "healthy" opposition.
Russia, along with Iran, has been Assad's principle
international ally in the war that has raged in Syria for
four-and-a-half years and has claimed a quarter of a million
lives.
Moscow has made clear it does not want to see Assad toppled
and has seized on gains made by Islamic State in Syria and Iraq
to urge his foreign foes, including the United States and Saudi
Arabia, to work with Damascus to combat the common enemy.
"We really want to create some kind of an international
coalition to fight terrorism and extremism," Putin told
journalists on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in
Vladivostok, saying he had spoken to U.S. President Barack Obama
on the matter.
"We are also working with our partners in Syria. In general,
the understanding is that this uniting of efforts in fighting
terrorism should go in parallel to some political process in
Syria itself," Putin said.
"And the Syrian president agrees with that, all the way down
to holding early elections, let's say, parliamentary ones,
establishing contacts with the so-called healthy opposition,
bringing them into governing," he said.
Moscow wants the U.S.-led coalition carrying out air strikes
on Islamic State positions to coordinate with the Syrian and
Iraqi armies and moderate anti-Assad rebel groups on the ground,
as well as Kurdish forces.
Assad's enemies have refused to cooperate with Damascus,
fearing that would help legitimise his rule in Syria, where the
West and Gulf states say he is part of the problem, not the
solution, and must go.
A flurry of recent high-level diplomatic contacts have so
far failed to yield a breakthrough with the question over Assad
being the main point of contention.
"If it's impossible today to organise joint work directly on
the battlefield between all those countries interested in
fighting terrorism, it's indispensable to at least establish
some sort of coordination between them," Putin said.
He noted that the chiefs of general staff of armed forces of
countries "sitting close" to the conflict visited Moscow
recently on that. He gave no details.
Putin also said the West had itself to blame for the migrant
crisis that has seen hundreads of thousands of people fleeing
the Middle East via the Mediterranean Sea and land routes across
the Balkans, with many dying trying to reach the European Union.
Russia criticises the West, especially the United States,
for leading to the overthrow of Moscow-allied leaders in Iraq
and Libya, where radical and extremist groups are now roaming.
"Naturally, first and foremost this is the policy of our
American partners. Europe follows this policy blindly under the
so-called allies' obligations, and then takes the brunt of it
itself," Putin said.
(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Louise Ireland)