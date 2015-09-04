(Fixes language in second graph)
By Denis Dyomkin, Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 4 President Vladimir
Putin urged domestic and foreign investors on Friday to help
develop Russia's vast Far East region, promising high returns
and reassuring Asia-Pacific economies about their strategic
importance.
Putin, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in the city of
Vladivostok, an event he initiated, told his government to
increase its efforts to develop the region.
"(We) will provide to investors the best conditions to do
business so the Far East of Russia can successfully compete in
terms of efficiency and return on capital with leading business
centres," Putin told participants at the inaugural forum.
He said Russia's largest oil firm, Rosneft, would
invest 1.3 trillion roubles ($19.56 billion) in projects in the
region.
Russia's Far East, which covers the extreme part of Russia
between Lake Baikal in Eastern Siberia and the Pacific Ocean,
has an abundance of natural resources, including forestry and
fish stocks.
Putin was chiefly courting Chinese, Korean and Japanese
investors in Vladivostok after Moscow's relations with the West
ebbed following the Ukraine crisis. Russia has since turned
east, seeking economic, political and military cooperation.
"I am confident that Asia-Pacific countries, despite the
current problems, will surely remain the engine of the world
economy, the most important market for goods and services,"
Putin said.
"The strengthening of relations with the countries of the
region has a strategic importance for Russia," he said.
Putin promised more state money for the region and said
Russia, with its vast resource base, could support growth
acceleration for the region.
"We see and understand that the Asia-Pacific region is
interested in a strong and successful Russia, one that is open
for cooperation and that opens a constructive agenda," he said.
($1 = 66.4555 roubles)
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly;
Editing by Ken Wills and Paul Tait)