ST PETERSBURG Russia May 24 Russia and China
need to ensure their gold and currency reserves are secure,
Russia's President Vladimir Putin told foreign journalists at
the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"For us (Russia and China) it is important to deposit those
(gold and currency reserves) in a rational and secure way," he
said. "And we together need to think of how to do that keeping
in mind the uneasy situation in the global economy."
Putin also said China and Russia will consider further steps
to shift to use of national currencies in bilateral
transactions.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Paul Ingrassia, writing by
Jason Bush)