BRIEF-United Bank for Africa intends to launch up to $500 mln senior unsecured debt notes
* Says intention to launch up to $500 million senior unsecured medium term debt notes
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 President Vladimir Putin complained on Friday about what he called the West's support for 'a coup d'etat' in Ukraine in 2014 during which the country's pro-Moscow president fled.
"Why support a coup d'etat in Ukraine? ... It is likely that the opposition, which is currently in power, would have come to power by democratic means," Putin said at a question and answer session during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
He said the way power had changed hands had led to bloodshed and had frightened the Russian-speaking population in Crimea and south-eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Ekaterina Golubkova and Christian Lowe; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND FOR 2016 Source text - http://bit.ly/2q5XxtS