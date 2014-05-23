ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was upbeat on the prospects for resolving the crisis in Ukraine and that doing so would help improve relations with the United States.

"I'm an optimist. I am not losing faith that the situation in Ukraine will at some point become normal and we will find the inner strength to normalise relations (with the United States)," Putin told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

He also said that Russia did not want to isolate itself from the rest of the world and that it wanted to work with the United States on many projects.

"We are not planning any self-isolation," Putin said. "We hope that common sense ... will prompt our European and U.S. partners to work with Russia." (Reporting by Darya Korsunskya, Maria Kiselyova, Dmitry Zhdannikov, Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Devitt, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)