ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 The key task for Russia's recently restructured state development bank, Vnesheconombank (VEB), will be supporting long-term projects in the high-tech sector, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Putin also told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum that Russia links its future with openness to the world. (Reporting by Christian Lowe, Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; writing by Polina Devitt and Lidia Kelly; editing by Lidia Kelly)