ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 22 President Vladimir
Putin said in a message to participants in a annual investment
forum on Thursday that he wants to improve ties with other
nations, but emphasised that Russia must be treated as an equal
and its interests respected.
"Russia is ready to broaden multi-faceted contacts with all
partners on the basis of true equality and respect for one
another's interests," Putin said in a telegram welcoming
participants in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Lidia Kelly)