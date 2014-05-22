ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 22 President Vladimir Putin said in a message to participants in a annual investment forum on Thursday that he wants to improve ties with other nations, but emphasised that Russia must be treated as an equal and its interests respected.

"Russia is ready to broaden multi-faceted contacts with all partners on the basis of true equality and respect for one another's interests," Putin said in a telegram welcoming participants in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

