ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 22 President Vladimir
Putin told foreign businessmen on Thursday that Russia wanted
to improve ties with other countries but must be treated as an
equal and its interests respected.
"Russia is ready to broaden multi-faceted contacts with all
partners on the basis of true equality and respect for one
another's interests," Putin said in a telegram welcoming
participants to the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
He is due to attend the forum, Russia's answer to Davos, on
Friday. A showcase event that is meant to tell investors and
governments that Russia is open for business, the conference is
being held this year during a standoff with the West over the
future of the former Soviet republic of Ukraine.
The United States and European Union have imposed sanctions
on officials, lawmakers and companies close to Putin over
Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and could impose more
if Moscow disrupts Ukraine's presidential election on Sunday.
Putin's statement reiterated a main plank of Russia's
foreign policy by demanding equal treatment from the United
States and others, and saying it will not sacrifice its interest
for the sake of better ties.
Putin suggested that Russia does not want to be isolated.
"Only by acting together, taking account of mutual interests
and building on the constructive ties that have been
established over decades can the international community move
forward and provide for further global development," he said.
