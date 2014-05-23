BRIEF-Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings sees FY 2016 net profit up 100 pct to 120 pct
* Comments the acquisition is the main reason for the forecast
ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is allocating $2 billion to Russia via joint investments with state-backed private equity fund the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian fund said on Friday.
The RDIF invests alongside foreign partners and has attracted money from Middle East and Asian partners.
Jan 24 Australian shares finished higher on Tuesday, helped by materials, with iron ore, copper and gold prices lifted by the weak U.S. dollar.
JAKARTA, Jan 24 Goldman Sachs filed a $1 billion counter lawsuit on Tuesday against an Indonesian businessman who is seeking damages from the U.S. bank for conducting what he called "unlawful" trades in the shares of a property firm.