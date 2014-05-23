(Adds quotes, background)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Qatar's sovereign
wealth fund the Qatar Investment Authority is allocating $2
billion to Russia via joint investments with state-backed
private equity fund the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill
Dmitriev, the CEO of Russia's fund said on Friday.
The RDIF invests alongside foreign partners and has
previously attracted money from the Middle East and Asia
including the Kuwait Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala
and the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance.
"We are announcing three new partnerships, including one
with the sovereign fund of Qatar which is allocating ... $2
billion to invest jointly with the Russian Direct Investment
Fund, and also two other new partnerships," Dmitriev said at a
meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign
investors.
"We are pleased that we are actively working with investors
from around the world, but we are also particularly focused on
investors from Asia, the Middle East, as 90 percent of all our
funds involves these investors," he said.
The RDIF is a $10 billion fund which attracts outside
capital to invest in Russian projects with the aim of lowering
risks for foreign funds as they are partnering with the state.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Megan Davies;
Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Evans)