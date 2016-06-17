ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday he hoped that a woman would become the next U.S. president and Italy was ready to work with whoever is elected.

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Renzi also said that the world needs Russia and Europe to become good neighbours again.

