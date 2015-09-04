VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 4 Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, agreed to sell a 15 percent stake in the Vankor oil field to India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), Rosneft said in a statement.

Vankor, in eastern Siberia, pumped 22 million tonnes of oil last year and is one of Rosneft's largest projects.

Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin told reporters that talks for China's CNPC to get a stake in Vankor are still ongoing.

