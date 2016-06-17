A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW A consortium of Indian oil companies will pay just over $2 billion for a 23.9 percent stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft's Vankor oil field, Interfax news agency cited sources as saying on Friday.

The deal, signed by Rosneft with Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation's unit Bharat Petro Resources Ltd, and Oil India Ltd on Friday, is worth $2.1 billion, Interfax quoted one of the sources close to the deal as saying.

A preliminary pact was signed by the companies in March but financial details were not disclosed.

