ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 22 The chief
executive of France's Total said on Thursday he saw no
change in schedule for the Yamal liquefied natural gas project
and that it was important to continue business as usual in
Russia.
Total is developing the $27 billion Yamal LNG project with
Russia's second-largest natural gas producer, Novatek,
and China's CNPC. The first production unit, with annual
capacity of 5.5 million tonnes, is due to be launched in 2017.
"For the time being there are no changes at all, all the
dates remain the same," Christophe de Margerie, told reporters
at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
In a reference to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over
the crisis in Ukraine, he said: "(It) is important to continue
to do our business as usual.... I am not scared , it is my job
.. Total has always been very clear: we don't think sanctions
are improving anything."
