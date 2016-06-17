ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 The planned sale of a 19.5 percent Russian government stake in top national oil producer Rosneft might be too large for a public placement, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday.

"It will be very difficult, frankly speaking - impossible," Ulyukayev said on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Last month, the Kremlin said Russia should look to attract two strategic investors to Rosneft. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Adrian Croft)