BRIEF-Saudi Public Transport secures 125 mln riyals Islamic financing from Al Rajhi Bank
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 Western sanctions imposed on Russia's VTB bank lower the probability of the bank's privatisation, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday.
"It's a complicated story with VTB, as the bank is on the sanctions list," Ulyukayev told journalists on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"This cuts off a large class of investors. It will be difficult to fill the (order) book."
The government stake in VTB may be reduced to 50 percent plus one ordinary share, the Kremlin said in May, meaning that a stake of up to 10.9 percent could be for sale as part of a broader privatisation drive scheduled for this year. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Adrian Croft)
MILAN, May 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena is close to reaching an agreement with the European Commission that will pave the way for a state bailout of Italy's fourth biggest bank, a senior Italian treasury official said. Striking an accord "is a matter of days," the official, Fabrizio Pagani, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.