Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 Russian state development bank VEB is discussing the sale of its stake in the Moscow Exchange to Russia's central bank, Interfax news agency cited the lender's first deputy chairman as saying on Thursday.
"We are actively discussing this issue with regulators," Interfax quoted Nikolai Tsekhomsky as saying at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing Jack Stubbs)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.