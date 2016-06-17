(Corrects 2015 to 2014 in paragraphs 7 and 8)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 China should
float its yuan currency even if there are no easy recipes for
doing so, Ksenia Yudayeva, first deputy governor of the Russian
central bank, told CNBC on Friday.
Yudayeva also said that she and Deputy Finance Minister
Sergei Storchak would visit China next week to discuss Russia's
experience in floating its currency with Chinese officials.
"I was one of those who introduced the floating currency in
Russia and I think the same needs to be done with the yuan," she
said during a TV debate at the St Petersburg International
Economic Forum.
There were no easy solutions to the problem of how to make
monetary policy more focused on domestic needs rather than
currency markets, she added.
"We hear a lot of discussions about this but few
constructive ideas how to do it," she said, adding floating the
currency would be more complex in China than Russia.
"I don't know how the Chinese will do this," she said. "Last
year they attempted to take some steps and found out that it's
all a lot more complex than it seemed to begin with."
Russia floated the rouble in November 2014 after spending
tens of billions of dollars in forex reserves to slow down its
slide.
The rouble has lost half its value against the dollar since
mid-2014, fuelling inflation that has cut into living standards,
but its flexibility has helped shield Russia from the impact of
a slump in oil prices.
Although the yuan remains tightly controlled, China has been
slowly taking steps to make it more flexible, following the
advice of many economists who see a floating currency as
necessary for a more market-based economy.
However, the limited steps to devalue the yuan have fuelled
capital outflows and financial instability, underscoring the
challenges facing policymakers.
(Reporting by Yelena Fabrichnaya, writing by Jason Bush)