(Repeats without any change to the text)

PARIS Oct 19 No French aircraft was involved in any incident with a Russian plane in French airspace, a French army spokesman said on Monday after Russia's foreign ministry summoned the French ambassador.

The aircraft involved in the incident was Swiss, the French foreign ministry said, without giving any details.

Russia's foreign ministry complained in a statement of "a dangerous proximity between a French air force jet in its national airspace and an airliner carrying a Russian parliamentary delegation" heading to Geneva.

Geneva's airport is very close to Switzerland's border with France. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Michel Rose)