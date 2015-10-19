* Speaker of parliament was on board jet bound for Geneva
* Moscow summons French ambassador to lodge protest
* France, Switzerland say aircraft was Swiss
MOSCOW/ZURICH/PARIS, Oct 19 Switzerland's
military said one of its fighter jets performed a routine
identification check on a Russian plane in Swiss air space on
Monday, prompting Moscow to complain the aircraft came
"dangerously" close to each other.
Russia initially summoned the French ambassador in Moscow to
protest, alleging a French military jet had come into "dangerous
proximity" with the Tupolev, whose passengers included the
Speaker of its lower house en route to Geneva.
Moscow, which had threatened not to use France as a venue
for international meetings in retaliation, later apologised for
the mistake.
A Swiss Department of Defence spokesman on Monday evening
confirmed the fighter was a Swiss F/A 18 jet that had been sent
to verify the identity of the Russian plane with diplomatic
clearance. Spokesman Peter Minder said the Swiss jet flew close
enough to make visual contact with the Russian pilot, but there
was no danger of a collision.
"It's standard procedure," Minder said, adding the Swiss
military performs such "live missions ... a hundred times a
year" to confirm that aircraft entering Switzerland's air space
have appropriate clearance.
"It's just a matter of identification," he said.
Contact with the Russian pilot was made around 08:22 GMT and
the plane's identity was confirmed, Minder said, at which point
the Swiss fighter returned to its base. The Russian plane landed
in Geneva as planned.
France was quick to deny involvement.
"No French army aircraft was involved in the incident with
the official Russian aircraft that the Russian Foreign Ministry
mentioned," France's defence and foreign ministries said in a
joint statement. "We regret therefore that the French ambassador
to Moscow was summoned on the spot."
The Russian Speaker, Sergei Naryshkin, an ally of Russian
President Vladimir Putin was heading to Geneva for an
international meeting of parliamentarians.
Geneva's airport is very close to Switzerland's border with
France, which may have led to confusion about whose airspace
Naryshkin's aircraft was in and the jet's nationality.
There has been an uptick in the number of near-miss type
incidents involving NATO and Russian military aircraft since
separatist conflict, which the West accuses Russia of stoking,
broke out in Ukraine.
Earlier this month, Putin travelled to Paris for talks on
Ukraine with French President Francois Hollande and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel.
NATO member states have accused Russian military jets in
particular of flying dangerously close to Western military and
civilian aircraft on numerous occasions. Moscow has denied
breaking any aviation rules.
