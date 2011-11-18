MOSCOW Nov 18 The prime ministers of
Russia and France lent political backing to an investment
decision which would bring to life one of the world's biggest
gas projects, the Shtokman field in the Barents Sea, after a
French plea for tax breaks.
The Shtokman project is led by Russian gas export monopoly
Gazprom with participation of France's Total
and Norway's Statoil.
"The sides support cooperation between Gazprom and
Total on the Shtokman gas and condensate field and underlined
the need to make an investment decision by the end of the year,"
the protocol of a meeting chaired by Russia's Vladimir Putin and
France's Francois Fillon said.
The partners must take a final investment decision by the
end of the year to decide the fate of the 3.9 trillion cubic
metre offshore gas field.
Statoil's CEO Helge Lund has said repeatedly that for the
decision to be taken, the tax regime must be set.
Total CEO Christophe de Margerie joked at an oil conference
earlier this month that he would appreciate a phone call from
anyone who had heard anything about the Shtokman tax terms.
"The French side suggests that the high cost of developing
(Shtokman) requires changes to tax conditions, including, in
part, exemptions from extraction and export levies," the
protocol said.
