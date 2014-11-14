* Russian source says Paris has two weeks to deliver Mistral
MOSCOW/PARIS, Nov 14 Prime Minister Manuel Valls
said on Friday that France would not be dictated to after an
unidentified Russian official was quoted as giving Paris two
weeks to deliver the first of two Mistral helicopter carriers or
face possible compensation claims.
France has for months resisted pressure from Washington and
other allies to scrap the 1.2 billion euro ($1.58 billion)
contract and in September said it would only hand over the first
carrier, the Vladivostok, if there was a lasting ceasefire and a
political settlement in Ukraine.
With the situation worsening on the ground in Ukraine,
France has again come under fire over the deal, while Moscow has
tried to drive a wedge between Paris and its allies on the issue
knowing that failure to deliver the carriers could damage
France's image at a time when it is finalising other military
contracts.
"Today, the conditions to deliver the Mistral aren't there,"
Valls told reporters. "France honours its contracts, but France
is a nation that counts, wants peace in Ukraine and that makes
sovereign decisions without anybody from outside dictating how
it acts."
An unidentified Russian source quoted by state news agency
RIA on Friday said if the Mistral was not delivered by the end
of November Moscow would seek compensation.
The comments were published on the day a Russian delegation,
including arms exporter Rosoboronexport, had originally been
invited by the Mistral's manufacturer DCNS - 65 percent-owned by
the French state - to travel to France for a ceremony to
transfer the first ship.
"We are preparing for various scenarios. We will wait until
the end of the month then we will announce some serious claims,"
the unidentified Russian source was quoted as saying.
Analysts were looking at various amounts of compensation,
the source said, adding that the sum would not be kept secret.
French President Francois Hollande said at the end of
October he would make a decision during November, but his
defence minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, told parliament on
Wednesday DCNS had not been given the necessary government
export licence.
"No date for delivery can be fixed at this stage," he told
lawmakers. "A definitive decision will be taken when the time
comes."
Europe and the United States have imposed numerous rounds of
sanctions on Russia for its role in eastern Ukraine and EU
foreign ministers will discuss further sanctions on Monday.
Hollande is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on
the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Australia this
weekend.
"What's key - and the president will discuss it with several
leaders during the G20 - is to rediscover the path to peace
between Ukraine and Russia," Valls said. "We're far from that
today."
