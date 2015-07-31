(Recasts with Hollande comments)
PARIS, July 31 French President Francois
Hollande said on Friday no agreement had been reached yet on the
cancellation of a Mistral helicopter carriers deal with Russia
and that he would take a decision in the coming weeks.
Russian media had reported earlier on Friday that Paris and
Moscow had reached a compensation deal for the cancellation of
the delivery of two French-made Mistral helicopter carriers,
"There is no agreement for the moment, but we are working to
find solutions," Hollande said on BFM TV.
"Talks are ongoing. I will take a decision in the coming
weeks," he added.
Hollande went back on the order after coming under pressure
from his Western allies not to deliver the Mistrals because of
Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said earlier on Friday
"important decisions" would be taken soon.
Asked about the reports, Valls told a news conference: "We
will be able to talk about it in a few days, in a few weeks, and
important decisions will be made in that regard at the end of
the summer."
