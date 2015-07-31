PARIS, July 31 French Prime Minister Manuel
Valls said "important decisions" on the cancellation of a
Mistral helicopter carriers deal with Russia would be taken
soon.
Russian media had reported earlier on Friday that Paris and
Moscow had reached a compensation deal for the cancellation of
the delivery of two French-made Mistral helicopter carriers,
Asked about the reports, Valls told a news conference: "We
will be able to talk about it in a few days, in a few weeks, and
important decisions will be made in that regard at the end of
the summer."
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)