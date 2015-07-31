MOSCOW/PARIS, July 31 France and Russia have
reached a compensation deal for the cancellation of the delivery
of two French-made Mistral helicopter carriers, according to
Russian media reports.
"The talks are already over, everything is already decided -
both the timeframe and the sums," Vladimir Kozhin, an adviser to
President Vladimir Putin on military matters, told RIA news
agency late on Thursday.
"I hope that in the nearest future an agreement will be
signed on breaking the contract, and then the sum that France
will pay us will be announced," RIA quoted Kozhin as saying.
On Friday, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that France
would pay Russia almost 1.2 billion euros for failing to deliver
the two Mistrals.
President Francois Hollande's office declined to comment, as
did DCNS, one of the main contractors building the Mistrals.
Hollande went back on the order after coming under pressure
from his Western allies not to deliver the Mistrals because of
Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis. Earlier this week he said
disussions were continuing.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing
by Mark John)