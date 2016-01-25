MOSCOW Jan 25 Russian Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev said on Monday he had discussed possible financing of
a Yamal LNG plant by French banks with French Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron.
The $27 billion project, which is due to start producing
liquefied national gas (LNG) in 2017, has been struggling to
raise funds due to international sanctions against Novatek
, the main shareholder in Yamal LNG.
"As for the Yamal LNG project, the attention focused on the
discussion of issues related to the financing of this project by
French banks, and a possibility to organise it in such a way so
that financial liabilities are fulfilled," Ulyukayev told
reporters after talks.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt;
editing by Dmitry Solovyov)