Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni following their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Kadobnov/Pool

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and France's new President Emmanuel Macron held their first phone conversation and discussed possible further cooperation in resolving the Ukraine crisis, the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

They also expressed readiness to develop relations between Russia and France and spoke about a possibility of future contacts, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Ralph Boulton)