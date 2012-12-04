MOSCOW Dec 4 Russian state-run Federal Grid
Company is guiding investors towards a yield of around
8.625 percent area for its upcoming rouble Eurobond issue, two
banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
They added that Eurobond's tenor, set to be of a benchmark
size, is at 6.25 years.
The company, known as FSK in Russia, operates the country's
largest electricity transmission network. It is to invest 775.5
billion roubles ($25 billion) over five years, starting from
2013. {ID:nL5E8MJAK8]
($1 = 30.9065 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova)