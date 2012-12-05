MOSCOW Dec 5 Russian state-run Federal Grid Company has cut the yield for its upcoming 6.25-year Eurobond issue to 8.45 percent, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company had been earlier guiding investors towards a yield of 8.50-8.625 percent, another source told Reuters.

The company, known as FSK in Russia, operates the country's largest electricity transmission network. It is to invest 775.5 billion roubles ($25 billion) over five years, starting from 2013. {ID:nL5E8MJAK8] ($1 = 30.8495 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova)