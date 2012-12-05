BRIEF-Ajwa for Food Industries Co Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
(Adds Eurobond size)
MOSCOW Dec 5 Russian state-run Federal Grid Company has placed 17.5 billion roubles ($568 million) via a 6.25-year Eurobond at an 8.45 percent yield, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.
FSK had earlier been guiding investors towards a yield of 8.50-8.625 percent, another source told Reuters.
FSK operates Russia's largest electricity transmission network. It is to invest 775.5 billion roubles over five years, starting from 2013. {ID:nL5E8MJAK8] ($1 = 30.8030 roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets generally consolidated in quiet trade on Sunday although major property firm Ezdan Holding rebounded in Qatar. Ezdan had tumbled as much as 29 percent since late last month, when shareholders approved the delisting of the company. However, it has begun recovering in the past two trading days and was up 9.5 percent on Sunday at 12.53 riyals in heavy trade.