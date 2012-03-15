MOSCOW, March 15 Russia may increase its
fuel oil export duty to 90 percent of the fee on crude oil from
the current 66 percent starting in April or May, three
government sources told Reuters on Thursday.
One government source said a government meeting discussing
the duty was currently underway.
"It (the rise) may happen as early as April," the source
said, adding that the Economy Ministry believed the current tax
has failed to generate the "expected" budget revenues.
"Our minister proposed to hike the fee due to the market
situation, including the rise in oil prices," another source at
the Energy Ministry said.
"Looks like the increase will come into force starting from
May, not next month," the source added.