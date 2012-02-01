MOSCOW Feb 1 Russia's oil wealth Reserve Fund rose to 1.863 trillion roubles ($61.4 billion) on Feb 1, compared with 811.5 billion roubles ($25.2 billion) a month earlier, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The figures indicated that the fund, established to insure the budget against oil-price shocks, had received a one-off injection of cash in January after the government ran a fiscal surplus in 2011, as earlier flagged by officials.

The Reserve Fund and the second outlet for Russia's windfall oil revenue, the National Welfare Fund (NWF), are kept 45 percent in euros, 45 percent in dollars and 10 percent in sterling.

The Reserve Fund, created as a shield against external shocks, had accumulated nearly 5 trillion roubles ($181 billion) at its peak late last decade, but has since shrunk after being drawn down in the wake of the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The National Welfare Fund, mandated to cover the structural deficit in Russia's state pensions scheme, grew slightly in the past month to 2.682 trillion roubles ($88.33 billion) from 2.794 trillion roubles ($86.8 billion) in the month to Feb. 1. ($1 = 30.1415 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers, Editing by Douglas Busvine)